Fans of traditional Scots music in for a series of treats in Dundee

Fans of traditional Scots music are in for a series of treats later this month after the Wighton Heritage Centre unveiled its latest programme of shows.

Alyth singer Bob Stewart is set to play a lively set of both Celtic and contemporary acoustic tunes at the centre, based inside the Central Library, on Easter Saturday.

An experienced musician who has been entertaining for more than 25 years, Bob plays guitar, bodhran and mandolin.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Christine Kydd will play a show at the centre on Saturday April 27 to mark the release of her new CD, Shift & Change. Doors open for both shows at 10.30am, with the admission price of £5 including coffee and newspapers.

Meanwhile, the centre has also helped to organise a special show on board HMS Unicorn for Swedish quartet Caolmhar, who specialise in performing a blend of Scottish and Nordic music. The show has been put together by the Wighton Heritage Centre, the Traditional Music & Song Association of Scotland and the team on board HMS Unicorn.

It takes place on Thursday April 25, with £5 tickets also including admittance to the Unicorn.

Headed up by Dundee-based singer Sheena Wellington, the Wighton Heritage Centre protects and celebrates traditional Scots and Celtic music.