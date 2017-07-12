They chanted from the terraces when Dundee’s legendary 1962 league-winning side lifted the trophy.

And now, more than 50 years on, many of those fans got to meet two legends of the squad.

In a first-of-its-kind meeting at Dundee, the Football Memories programme headed to Dens Park yesterday in a bid to provide a unique experience for anyone living with Alzheimer’s.

Pat Liney and Gordon Wallace — two Dundee legends — were be on hand to speak to fans with Alzheimer’s at the home of the Dark Blues.

It’s part of a pioneering project which aims to aid in recalling memories of a glorious bygone era — if only for a few hours.

The workshop bids to jog memories and spur discussion among elderly fans by exhibiting archive images of former Dee heroes.

Groups of users and volunteers worked through a series of questions thought up by volunteer Bobby Brown.

Bobby, 74, who lives in Broughty Ferry and has been a volunteer for over two years, says the programme provides vital support for both services users and their partners.

He said: “Users really look forward to it. We have former junior league players, senior players and referees in the groups and some of the chat is brilliant before we even start.

“It’s incredibly rewarding on a personal level, too.

“One wife came along one time and she said she brings an old, grumpy man to the meetings but takes home her husband, which says it all.”

Bobby said he became aware of the programme only by chance when reading a magazine a few years ago.

He turned up at a meeting without even knowing it was to do with dementia. Since then, he has added another dimension to the meetings with his collection of memorabilia.

He said: “I like to make it different and thought I could add to the atmosphere by bringing things I have collected over the years.”

Another volunteer, George Laidlaw, used a well-known Evening Tele photograph of the squad.

Those in attendance were encouraged to name the players and officials while reminiscing about memories the photographs of the players elicited.

The project is a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum, and is supported by the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and BUPA Care Homes.

Amy Dalrymple, head of policy at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is committed to supporting and enabling people to live well with dementia and to remain connected to their communities for longer.

“For a number of years our Football Memories Reminiscence Groups have brought football fans and their families together to enjoy reminiscing about games, players and of life memories associated with Scotland’s football clubs.

“We wish everyone well with the launch of the new Dundee FC football memories group and hope all attendees enjoy the positive factors associated with reminiscence therapy.

For more information on Football Memories, visit footballmemories.org.uk.