Fans in southern England were left devastated after two Olly Murs gigs were suddenly cancelled.

The pop star, who will perform in Dundee’s Slessor Gardens tonight as advertised, was due to play at Powderham Castle in Exeter, Devon on Saturday, July 29.

He also had a show at Bournemouth’s Kings Park earmarked for Saturday, August 5.

However, the gigs will not be taking place after the events company that organised the shows revealed that they had ceased trading after going into liquidation.

Thousands of fans were expected to attend the concerts and there are lots of disappointed people who had already bought tickets to the gigs, with some spending up to £125 on tickets.

Last month 3,000 extra tickets to see Olly perform in Exeter were released due to popular demand.

According to Devon Live, Stephen C Associates Limited said: “We deeply regret to inform you that the company Stephen C Associates Limited has ceased to trade. It is insolvent and is expected to go into liquidation shortly.

“The shows which will be cancelled are: The Olly Murs concerts planned for 29th July, the BSO Last Night of the Proms concert for the 30th July (Powderham Castle, Exeter) and Olly Murs concert on 5th August (Kings Park, Bournemouth) and will now NOT take place.

“Please do not turn up at either venue for these shows.

“As a result, the company is not in a position to offer you a refund.

“However, if you bought VIP packages with a credit card, you should contact your credit card company immediately and ask them to refund your money.

“If you have purchased your tickets through one of the nominated ticket agents you should contact them in the first instance.”

Olly tweeted: “I’m so gutted for my fans in Exeter & Bournemouth.

“Although it’s out of my control I’m still so sorry & hope I can get to see you all soon!”

Folk with tickets for the Exeter gig voiced their unhappiness on Twitter.

Kirstie Miller twetted: “Olly, as a fan I am devastated.

“I work hard for my money and to pay extra to see you I was so happy.”

South Devon Spurs tweeted: “£479 paid for 2 VIP tickets allegedly I can get back from credit card company but completely ruined wife’s special birthday !! Thanks Olly!!”

Mark Gridley tweeted: “Very upsetting. Hopefully they can find a way of getting us our money back as looking a bit dodgy at present.”

The former X Factor contestant will be joined at Slessor Gardens by an 11-piece band, including four backing singers and a brass section, to belt out hits such as Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Olly last performed in Dundee in 2011 during his first tour after appearing on the TV show.

“I feel very grateful that my fans have continued to come out to see me.”

He added: “I’m very excited to be only the third act to play the new venue.

“I’ve already heard that it’s a great venue, so I hope the sun is shining for us, as we’re looking forward to seeing the Dundee fans.

“It will be a full, big live show. I’ve got my 11-piece band with me — so it’s going to be great.

“As I was on my arena tour this spring, it will be similar to that but we’ve changed a couple of tracks, and have updated a fun medley in the set.

“It’s 10 minutes where we expect everyone to be on their feet, having a good old dance to songs from the last three decades.

“I’m hoping the Dundee crowd do me proud and is nice and loud.”

Olly’s show is one of a number he’s doing across Scotland this week — and the singer says he’s come a long way since his early days.

He said: “The last time I performed in Dundee was on my 2011 tour. It was my first tour of the UK after the X Factor, at theatres up and down the UK — so it was a long time ago.

“To be able to play an outdoor show to thousands of people this time is something I’m very excited about.

“We are in Scotland for the week but unfortunately I won’t have much time to explore.

“I love performing in Scotland. The crowds are without doubt some of the liveliest, so it’s a great place to visit as a performer.

“I really feed off a crowd, so I have no doubt Dundee will be great.

“All parts of my job have positives and there is no better feeling than bringing your songs to life on stage with your band behind you.

“Seeing the crowds react and them singing back — I can’t describe that feeling.

“I feel very lucky to still be doing it, and I’m very grateful my fans keep wanting me to go on the road again.

“This summer tour has been great to get around to places I can’t visit while on an arena tour, so Dundee will be no different.”

Olly says his life has “changed massively” in the eight years since he shot to fame.

But he added: “I’d like to think I haven’t changed fundamentally as a person.

“I did the show when I was 25 and really wanted to change my life.

“I’d worked loads of jobs that I didn’t feel fulfilled by, so to be doing what I love for eight years is an incredible feeling.

“Not many people have a long career when they’ve come from a reality show but I’ve worked really hard to stay in my position, as I really love what I do.

“I always encourage anyone to make a career out of what they love.”