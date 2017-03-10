Fans group call for protest at Tannadice tonight against Dundee United owner Stephen Thompson

A Dundee United supporters group have called on fans to stage a protest against chairman Stephen Thompson’s stewardship during tonight’s crucial Championship clash with Hibs.

Fans United have been gathering support via social media and plan to distribute several hundred flyers before kick-off at Tannadice.

They’re calling on Arabs to stage a “Thompson out” chant for two minutes from the 10th minute of the game.

The plan has gathered some backing on social media, though other fans have criticised the move and want the home support to concentrate on backing the team in what is a vital game in their chase for promotion.

If United win they will close the gap to division leaders Hibs to just four points, with a game in hand.

The move, though, is another indication that a sizeable number of fans do want change at the top.

In a number of games this season there have been anti-Thompson chants, though nothing on the scale Fans United hope to see tonight.

In the wake of relegation from the Premiership last season the chairman did begin seeking new investment for the club and, if that led to him having to sell his majority shareholding, there was an indication he would do so.

Attempts to secure that new investment have been ongoing but so far no deal has been struck.