‘Fans give you extra adrenaline’: Dundee’s Luke McCowan knows which Dens stand he’s heading for if he nets against Hibs today

Dens Park will be fully open to fans for the first time in 17 months as Hibs visit today.

For the majority of the Dundee squad it will be a first to play with supporters on four sides of the ground.

Luke McCowan is one of those who arrived with restrictions still heavily in place, having signed in June.

He has never have experienced the South Enclosure in all its glory.

However, he knows which way he’ll be running if he finds the net today.

After an impressive first start since joining the club in last week’s 1-0 League Cup win over Motherwell, the former Ayr attacker is determined to keep his place in the team.

He said: “It is another massive game.

“The full stadium is open which is obviously the first time that has happened in a while so I have to make sure I am ready if the gaffer calls on me again.

“I am buzzing for it and I have been told where to run to if I ever score so I know where I am going!

“It was great to get my first start last week and to have the majority of fans back.

“Even the away fans giving you a bit of stick adds to the adrenaline in the game.

“Personally, that makes me play better.

“It gives you a bit of an edge and motivation – not that you should need any more motivation – to win the game.

“It pushes you on that extra yard or so.”

‘We can do some damage’

After four seasons with Ayr United in League One and the Championship, McCowan says big games like today against high-flying Hibs are what enticed him to make the move to Dens.

Sky Sports will be showing today’s midday contest live and the 23-year-old says that’ll add even more to the contest.

“It adds to the excitement when you have the cameras in your face when you are warming up,” he added.

“It adds to the excitement and there are nerves as well but sometimes it is good to have that as it just helps you get up for it.

“But these big TV games are why I wanted to come to Dundee.

“I have heard that when this stadium is rocking it can be unbelievable.

“Hibs have been flying for the last few years but hopefully we can do some damage of our own.”