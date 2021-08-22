Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

‘Fans give you extra adrenaline’: Dundee’s Luke McCowan knows which Dens stand he’s heading for if he nets against Hibs today

By George Cran
August 22, 2021, 8:00 am
Luke McCowan and Dundee fans.
Dens Park will be fully open to fans for the first time in 17 months as Hibs visit today.

For the majority of the Dundee squad it will be a first to play with supporters on four sides of the ground.

Luke McCowan is one of those who arrived with restrictions still heavily in place, having signed in June.

He has never have experienced the South Enclosure in all its glory.

However, he knows which way he’ll be running if he finds the net today.

After an impressive first start since joining the club in last week’s 1-0 League Cup win over Motherwell, the former Ayr attacker is determined to keep his place in the team.

He said: “It is another massive game.

Luke McCowan in action for Dundee.

The full stadium is open which is obviously the first time that has happened in a while so I have to make sure I am ready if the gaffer calls on me again.

“I am buzzing for it and I have been told where to run to if I ever score so I know where I am going!

“It was great to get my first start last week and to have the majority of fans back.

“Even the away fans giving you a bit of stick adds to the adrenaline in the game.

“Personally, that makes me play better.

“It gives you a bit of an edge and motivation – not that you should need any more motivation – to win the game.

“It pushes you on that extra yard or so.”

‘We can do some damage’

After four seasons with Ayr United in League One and the Championship, McCowan says big games like today against high-flying Hibs are what enticed him to make the move to Dens.

Sky Sports will be showing today’s midday contest live and the 23-year-old says that’ll add even more to the contest.

“It adds to the excitement when you have the cameras in your face when you are warming up,” he added.

“It adds to the excitement and there are nerves as well but sometimes it is good to have that as it just helps you get up for it.

“But these big TV games are why I wanted to come to Dundee.

“I have heard that when this stadium is rocking it can be unbelievable.

“Hibs have been flying for the last few years but hopefully we can do some damage of our own.”

 

