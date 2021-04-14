Fans could be back inside Dundee’s Dens Park home this season – here’s how…

Football fans could be back in the stands next month – just in time to enjoy the end-of-season play-offs.

The Scottish Government’s plans for easing coronavirus guidelines will allow supporters the chance to enjoy the ecstasy of promotion – or agony of relegation – in person next month.

As it stands, the plan to move all of mainland Scotland into Level Two restrictions will allow 500 fans into football stadiums from May 17.

That’s just two days before the Premiership play-off final first leg, which could see Dundee, Raith Rovers or Dunfermline taking on the top-flight’s 11th-placed finisher.

The first leg sees the Championship side play at home so Dens Park, Stark’s Park or East End Park may see paying customers through the turnstiles for the first time since last March.

Lower leagues

Should all go to plan, Level Two will also allow fans into the second legs of the Championship and League One play-off finals.

That could see supporters of Montrose or East Fife allowed into Links Park or Bayview for the final clash of the season.

Both second legs are scheduled for May 18.

A higher capacity than 500 inside stadiums can be agreed through local authorities.

And 1,000 supporters will be allowed inside stadiums if an area moves to Level One.

Social distancing rules will still be in place while clubs will have to adhere to Covid guidelines to allow punters into the stands.

Scottish Cup Final

There will be no fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final on May 22, however.

Despite taking place after the play-off finals, the season’s showpiece will once more be played in front of empty stands.

That’s because the SFA will have already handed over Hampden to Uefa to prepare for the upcoming Euro 2020 matches.

Up to 12,000 supporters will be able to watch Scotland face Czech Republic and Croatia in June.