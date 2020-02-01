Fancy dress encouraged at junior parkrun anniversary

Young athletes are being invited to don their favourite fancy dress costumes and join in a weekly parkrun to celebrate the event’s third anniversary.

Strathmartine Junior Parkrun has been taking place every Sunday since 2017 at the open space off St Leonard’s Place in Downfield.

Organisers will tomorrow mark three years since the inaugural event, and are encouraging participants to dress up for the occasion.

Run director Sarah Petrie said: “We only do fancy dress on special occasions like our birthday and the last run before Christmas.

“You don’t have to dress up but we usually get our fair share of fairies, Spidermen and everything in between.

“We’ll also be bringing some masks along so if anyone wants to wear something but doesn’t have anything they can wear one of ours.”

Junior parkrun is a shorter version of the 5k parkruns that take place across the country every week, including the Camperdown parkrun, which is held every Saturday and is now in its eighth year.

The 2k event is free to enter and open to children aged between four and 14, although newcomers hoping to receive an official time for the run need to register with the parkrun website first.

Sarah said: “Junior parkrun can be a different experience for a four-year-old compared to a 14-year-old. It’s really just about having fun – you can run, skip, jump or pick the daisies.

“You’ll see lots of the younger ones having fun at the back while some of the older children might use it to keep fit, or as a warm-up before playing football later.”

The Strathmartine Junior Parkrun starts at 9.30am every Sunday.

To register, visit parkrun.org.uk/register.