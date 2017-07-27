A football thug who abused stewards and told one to “get a real job” when they told him to calm down during “over exuberant” goal celebrations has been banned from matches for a year.

Ayr United fan Stephen Hall was watching his side in a crucial match against Dundee United at Tannadice towards the end of last season when Gary Harkins scored an equaliser from the penalty spot, prompting wild celebrations in the away end.

The Honest Men were pushing desperately for points in an ultimately unsuccessful relegation battle – but went on to lose the match 2-1.

Hall ran to the front of the Shed stand and kicked a gate repeatedly – then flipped when when a steward asked him to stop.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told Dundee Sheriff Court that Hall – who earlier this year dodged jail for attacking a DJ in a gay bar because he didn’t like the last song he played – then shouted: “We’re celebrating – we can do what we want.”

Miss Drummond added: “Another steward came to speak to him but he said ‘f*** off and get a real job’.

“With his aggressive conduct escalating police were asked to remove him from the ground.

“Police found him standing with 15 or so other supporters and was told to leave but refused to do so, shouting and swearing and saying ‘I’ve done f*** all – I’m no f*****g leaving’.

“With the away support becoming increasingly hostile he was removed by officers.”

Hall, 22, of McLean Street, Ayr, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communication Act committed on March 28 this year.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said: “I am a fairly regular attendee at Tannadice myself and I see this kind of behaviour quite regularly.

“From his perspective it was over exuberance.

“Ayr United were desperate at the time and were ultimately regulated.

“Picking up a point at Tannadice would have been crucial.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown placed Hall on a restriction of liberty order for four months, confining him to his house from 7pm til 7am on an electronic tag every day for that period.

He also imposed a football banning order barring Hall from any match in Scotland for a year.

The sheriff said: “There’s no difficulty with people supporting their team.

“There is a difficulty with people behaving in a way that is likely to incite public disorder.

“There’s no reason why a steward should be criticised for telling you to stop kicking a gate.”