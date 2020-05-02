I understand fan reaction to SPFL vote U-turn, says Dundee chief John Nelms

John Nelms says he understands the frustrations of Dundee fans after his voting U-turn saw Dundee United crowned Championship winners – but insists the decision was “for the best of the football club”.

And he’s thanked “amazing” supporters who have already spent their hard-earned money on a season ticket for the next campaign despite not knowing when it will start or what it might look like.

The Dens Park managing director was at the centre of the voting storm that engulfed Scottish football last month as the Dark Blues’ deciding vote swung from a ‘no’ to a ‘yes’ and allowed the SPFL’s resolution to end the 2019/20 season in the lower leagues to pass.

It also granted rivals United the league title and promotion to the Premiership. After an unclear club statement that later emerged to be Dundee’s notice of submitting a ‘yes’ vote, some Dark Blues fans reacted angrily to the decision.

Asked if he understood the feelings of the supporters, Nelms told the Tele: “Absolutely. I don’t ever really say which way I vote, I give principles of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.

“The last day (before the ‘yes’ vote) we did a holding statement saying we’re not going to make a statement until we actually do something and then the next statement came out because we actually did something and voted.

“But, people didn’t realise that we actually voted. So, we had to put out another statement.

“You know how I am, I don’t talk about players’ contracts, I don’t do things like that because I don’t think it’s appropriate at the time because you are negotiating. You can’t do that in the public eye because it’s not beneficial for the football club if you do it that way.

“We talked about it and I could see why the fans were concerned.

“Honestly, I’m not sure if the fans can see it or not but we are doing whatever we can do for the best of the football club, always. Not once in a while, not when it suits, always.

“We will make decisions that might not be popular among the fans in the short-term but overall in the long-term it will benefit the football club. That’s the way we will run the business and I don’t think we’ve done anything but that. I’ll take the heat for it and that comes with the territory.”

The club haven’t had any match income for over seven weeks due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Nelms says Dundee are in a “stable position” but accepts there is no way of knowing what the future might hold.

“At the moment, the way we have the business set up, with insurances and the way the

government is treating it, we are in a stable position and are able to do those things,” he added.

“It is a new reality. Our business has changed from getting excited and ready for the next match to basically survival.

“We are trying to prepare for when we come out of this but we don’t really know what is going to happen – we have nine different budget options for next year.

“We don’t know when we are going to start playing again and that is the hard, frustrating part of it all.”

Asked how much the club is losing per month, Nelms replied: “This is one of these things where I won’t talk about specific numbers.

“Every club is going to be different – most clubs don’t have the insurance policies we have in place so they will be losing more than we will.

“The government has really stepped in and helped out the mid-sized to lower-end clubs.

“At the bigger clubs with the salaries the players are on, although the furlough helps, it doesn’t help a huge amount.

“I would say Dundee Football Club and others around the size of our club are at a pucker point where it really helps us out and it helps out clubs below us but above it won’t help out as much.

“We’re OK at the moment but we don’t know what is going to happen.”

Despite not knowing when the next campaign will be, fans have already been putting money into the club by buying season tickets for 2020/21.

An “amazing” gesture says Nelms.

“You can’t thank people enough in a day and age like this where every day you are living basically day-to-day to see people step up and buy season tickets is amazing,” he added.

“It’s incredible to see the number of people who have bought them with a big unknown going forward.

“We will be playing football at some point in time, we just don’t know exactly when.

“The fact they have faith in the club and desperately want to see their team is helpful – and also helps us build the team based on the support we have.

“We know there are things that are way more important now than football but if people want to dig in their pockets then great, if not we’ll see you when we are all back together and have a good product on the park.”