Shankland keen to ensure path to the Premiership as smooth as possible for Dundee United

Dundee United fans are enjoying the ride as their team seemingly sail to the Championship title but star striker Lawrence Shankland is keen to make sure they have a safe passage to glory.

United breezed past Partick Thistle on Saturday with a 4-1 win at Firhill to open up what looks like an unassailable 17-point gap at the top of the table.

The 1,586 Arabs who made the trip to Glasgow certainly revelled in their day out as Shankland notched a perfect hat-trick to complement Adrian Sporle’s first league goal for the Terrors.

However, Shanks insists the squad are avoiding the hype and keeping their feet on the ground but does understand supporters’ eagerness to celebrate their potential return to the Premiership after a four-year absence.

“It’s part and parcel but we’ll leave getting excited to the fans and we’ll stay focused on our job,” the 24-goal hitman said.

“We know what we need to do and get done until then.

“There’s a lot of tough fixtures coming up for everybody and there’ll be hard games we’re involved in so the more points we pick up every week the better it’ll be for us.”

Shankland was delighted to be back on the scoresheet in Maryhill after two games without finding the back of the net.

And the 24-year-old hopes to keep up his fine form with a view to getting back into the Scotland squad.

He sees involvement in Steve Clarke’s plans as a bonus but would love the chance to add to his two caps and help fire Scotland to a major tournament when the Euro 2020 play-offs kick off in March.

“It was something I saw as more of a bonus,” he added.

“I was involved in the last two squads but I’m not going to go out there and call myself a Scotland regular, as much as I would like to be!

“I’m not going to get too caught up in it and, if I’m not selected, I’m not going to be too broken-hearted about it.

“I’ll be looking to keep getting on the scoresheet, working hard and, if I keep playing and scoring goals, then I’ll give myself the best chance.”

Tangerines talisman Shankland has stolen a lot of the headlines this season for his goal-scoring form, speculation surrounding his future and his emergence on to the international scene (see video below).

However, he knows he wouldn’t have been able to excel like he has without the help of United boss Robbie Neilson and his coaching staff.

And Shankland ranks the Tannadice gaffer up there with the best.

Asked if Robbie was the best manager he’d worked with, Shankland said: “I couldn’t pick out one, to be honest.

“Every manager is different and they’ve all got different qualities so it’s hard to say.

“Robbie has been particularly good to work with, that’s reflected in the performances you’re seeing from the boys.

“We’ve had a lot of good results in the last two months and he just gives you your job to go and do.

© SNS

“It’s always clear what your instructions are for a game.

“The main thing for a player is knowing that because, even if it goes wrong, you know the game plan and how to eradicate any problems that arise.

“It’s clear what we’re doing every week and I think that helps going out to do it on the pitch.

“Sometimes when we’re in the form we’re in we can go out and play but sometimes we need a bit more information.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“That does help because sometimes as a player you miss things managers see in terms of opposition qualities and places you can get at them.

“Himself, Jig (Lee McCulloch) and Gordy (Gordon Forrest) give us a lot of information going into games and it does help.”