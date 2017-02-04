The stepbrother of Nigel Poustie told the Tele that he was “relieved” at the nine-year jail term handed to his killer.

Mark Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty to Mr Poustie’s culpable homicide at the High Court in Aberdeen in December.

Nigel’s step-brother Kenny Couttie, who was in Glasgow for the sentencing on Friday, said: “The family is relieved that the judge put the culpable homicide at the top end of the scale.

“The judge said that if Anderson hadn’t admitted the charge, then he would have jailed him for 12 years.

“Other than that, the family don’t wish to comment further on Anderson — we need to begin to put this behind us and move on with our lives.”

Mr Poustie died in hospital in July after he was found seriously injured in the city’s Charleston Drive.

Residents in the area said Mr Poustie had been seen staggering around before falling over three times.

Neighbours said they were shocked by his death.

One said he fell against a tree stump before collapsing a final time on to a nearby path.

A young male passerby then called an ambulance.

Police originally said there were no suspicious circumstances before establishing that someone had killed him.