A toddler who was given a 50/50 chance of survival at birth has been formally released from hospital after 14 months.

Michele Crowe, 20, of Dundee’s Polepark, had to be taken into Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for specialist care to give birth to little Blake in December 2015 after he was diagnosed with a condition called congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

It’s a defect of the diaphragm which causes the abdominal organs to push upwards, meaning Blake’s intestines, liver and spleen were all pushing up on his lungs and heart, causing immense pressure on the organs.

After nine months, Blake was transferred to Ninewells Hospital but until his parents could find a specialised home for him, medics wanted to keep a close eye on him.

Blake still requires a ventilator and various other medical equipment to keep him well.

Recently the family had a brief spell in a private let, but now Michele and Blake’s dad, Connor Mcleod, also 20, have finally been able to secure a bungalow suited to their son’s needs.

Michele said: “We were offered a bungalow just two weeks ago out of nowhere.

“It is very well adapted for Blake’s needs, so we’re very happy with it.

“Although we had a private let for a short time, the hospital wouldn’t release Blake until we had a house that was suitable for him.

“Just before we got back to Dundee from the Glasgow hospital, I got in touch with a councillor to try to get up the priority list.

“Even with that, it still took from September, when we arrived back in Dundee, to now to get a council house suitable for Blake’s needs.”

Blake’s condition has improved significantly since he was born.

It is hoped he won’t need the ventilator anymore by 2018 and he will continue to grow into a fit, strong boy.

Michele said: “Blake is doing quite well now and having spells off of his ventilator lasting 20 minutes and we’re hoping to up that soon.

“The goal for us now is to get him off his ventilator by the start of 2018 at least. He had his follow-up clinic in Glasgow recently and doctors are happy with how he’s coming on.

“He is on the waiting list for a gastrostomy to be put in so he can be fed directly into his stomach as he is still very dependent on his milk and not really talking solids.

“That surgery would take the feeding tube away from his face which would be a plus to see all his face.

“He’s also getting on brilliantly at Armitstead Nursery and shocks them every day with the things he does and says already.”