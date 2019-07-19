Dundee council leader stuns meeting by revealing his family was affected by drugs overdose

Council leader John Alexander stunned a public meeting into silence by revealing his family’s experience with drugs.

He was addressing the Stobswell Forum on the day it was revealed that Dundee had the second highest number of drug deaths and how Scotalnd was the narcotics-induced fatalities capital of the developed world.

The audience was there to listen to his presentation before firing a rapid line of questions to the Dundee City Council supremo.

He stood before the audience of more than 25 people at Arthurstone Library and declared he wanted to make the city a better place to live but refused t o shirk from the dark side of Dundee.

There were smiles all round as Mr Alexander began a story about how his father has a tattoo of a girl’s name Lynn on his left arm, but his mum’s name is Jan.

But the laughter suddenly stopped as he said: “Lynn took an overdose and died while my dad was in the Army.

“He had the tattoo done when he was 16 and going into the Army. When I see that on his arm that’s a constant reminder to me from a personal point of view

“I wasn’t around at the time, but it shows you don’t have to be from a certain background.

“There’s a whole city affected and we need to do something.”

He spent 90 minutes talking to the public and taking questions ranging from the parking problems to the blight of drug abuse and associated tragedies in the city.

He backed the call for areas where addicts can take drugs in a safe environment.

Ian Kinsey, of Safe Space Dundee, directly asked if Mr Alexander “would support safe consumption areas” and he replied “yes” before adding that the drugs situation is now “an emergency”.

He added: “We need less talk and more action, but no one seems confident to grasp the thistle because it’s such a difficult issue.”