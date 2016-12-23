The stepbrother of a Dundee man who died after being tortured and beaten says his family have been left “disgusted” after hearing the full details of the ordeal he suffered.

Nigel Poustie, pictured, was held hostage by Mark Anderson at his flat in Dundee in July.

The 49-year-old was battered with a baseball bat and hammer and had boiling water poured over his head.

Mr Poustie eventually escaped from Anderson’s flat, but was later discovered dying in the street. He never recovered and Anderson was later arrested in connection with his death.

On Wednesday, at the High Court in Glasgow, Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty to Mr Poustie’s culpable homicide.

Mr Poustie’s stepbrother Kenny Couttie, who was in Glasgow for the hearing, told the Tele: “The family members are happy that Anderson has admitted what he did.

“We are also happy not to have to go through a trial.

“We are now fully aware of the torture that Anderson put Nigel through.

“We are disgusted and devastated by what we have heard.

“It was systematic torture.

“He suffered greatly at the hands of Anderson.”

Mr Couttie said he had tried to put any thoughts of Anderson out of his mind.

He added: “I have no wish to say anything about Anderson.

“The family has no personal thoughts on him at all. I have no wish to have to think about what he did to Nigel and I do not want to speak about Anderson.”

Mr Couttie said his family now hoped to be able to put the case behind them and move forward with their lives.

Mr Poustie is said to have suffered bruising and scalding in the attack, with existing health issues also playing a part in his death.

Sentence on Anderson was deferred until January 18.

Police initially launched an appeal for information after Mr Poustie had been found with life-threatening injuries in Charleston Drive, near the junction with Spey Drive.

The force initially said they had “no clue” who the man was but later identified him to be Mr Poustie.

A few days later they said his death was suspicious.