Family’s appeal after parrotlet Sienna escapes from her Dundee home

Twins Jax and Johnny Strachan have made an appeal for help in finding their beloved pet parrotlet Sienna.

The six-year-old Clepington Primary pupils have been searching their neighbourhood in a bid to find Sienna, who flew the family home on Forres Crescent, in Kirkton, last Friday.

Sienna was last seen heading in the direction of Caird Park and has not been seen since.

The twins’ mum, Fiona Carr, said Sienna is about five inches in height. Sienna has a very distinctive two-tone green-coloured coat and is described as a friendly bird.

Fiona said: “We’ve had Sienna since she was 10 weeks old.

“Since she escaped we’ve been out speaking to neighbours and handing out posters.

“She headed off in the direction of Old Glamis Road, towards Caird Park.

“We’ve placed pictures of Sienna on all the missing pets social media pages, those pages have been a massive help.

“We realise, given Sienna’s size, it is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

Parrotlets are more commonly found in South America and can live in the wild.

Sienna, who was named after Hollywood actress Sienna Miller, had built up a strong relationship with the family.

Fiona added: “Johnny was really upset going back to school that we hadn’t found her yet.

“Jax has autism and every time he sees a bird he thinks it’s Sienna. He doesn’t understand why she hasn’t flown home yet.

“Sienna is very tame and it is quite possible she would land on a stranger’s head.

“She is such a character and is sorely missed. We will continue to keep looking out for her.

“We were out in the Caird Park area chapping on doors on Saturday and were also out canvassing on Monday.

“There have been no sightings, but if anyone spots her, it would be great it they could get in touch whether via the paper or social media.

“We’ve kept her cage in the back garden just in case she does fly back.”

If you’ve spotted Sienna, get in touch with the Tele on 01382 575353.