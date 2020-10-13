Family urge cyclists to wear helmet as Perthshire teen fights for life in intensive care after fall

A Tayside family is urging cyclists to think safety first, after an accident left their teenage son in intensive care.

Keiran Lamond, 14, was cycling back home from his local shop last Thursday when he fell off his bike and badly hurt his head.

After being rushed to Ninewells Hospital, the Blairgowrie High School pupil went into emergency surgery and was put on life support.

His family is now urging everyone to wear a safety helmet to make sure no other family has to experience the same devastation.

Family friend Sara Airoud said: “Keiran had gone for a cycle to the local shop and as a typical teenager he didn’t take a helmet.

“A passerby was walking her dog and heard this almighty crash. She turned around and saw he had fallen off his bike at full force and hit his head quite badly.

“The ambulance was in Blairgowrie within five minutes and the trauma team intercepted them in Coupar Angus because they didn’t think he was going to make it.

“He got an emergency CT scan and went straight into theatre for the surgeons to remove three blood clots, and then went into intensive care.”

“This all happened within a few hours and his step-mum, Nicola, told me he was not going to make it.”

According to Sara, medics decided to keep Keiran on life support for three days “to give him enough time to come round” and he remains in intensive care.

“He is in the best care,” she said.

“The family is taking it day by day, but Keiran’s life has already been filled with tragedy – he was only three years old when his mum Kerry passed away, so he has had a traumatic life and this has just brought more devastation to the family.”

“It is really important for the family to make sure everyone knows the importance of wearing a helmet.

“Boys just jump on their bikes but this was a simple straight-forward accident that could have gone completely the other way.

“We never thought twice about it but when we were driving back in the car we saw a boy without a helmet on in the pouring rain and his dad Greig sees lots of people not wearing helmets on busy roads.

“The family will be spending Christmas in hospital and it is a long road ahead, but the vital thing is to tell people that however short the journey is, they need to get a helmet on.

A crowdfunding page has since been set up to help Keiran’s family pay for expenses such as childcare and travelling to and from Ninewells.

Sara said: “It has affected everyone’s lives because he is very well known.

“The family lives so far away from the hospital and they just had a baby eight months ago.

“Any leftover money will be put towards any equipment Keiran might need to get his life back on track and campaigning to highlight the importance of wearing safety equipment.

“But the community is really pulling together, everyone wants the same thing for Keiran – they all have his back and are supporting him.”