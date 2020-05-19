Family trio leaving bags of fun for children in lockdown in Arbroath

An Arbroath man has stepped up to give kids a few moments of fun during what has at times become a very challenging lockdown.

Nicky Oliver, a father-of-two from Arbroath, has been putting together small toy packs for kids in his local neighbourhood in an effort to bring a bit of joy to their days.

The packs, which include a colouring-in sheet, a little toy and a small sweet, are hung from a line on Nicky’s driveway on Culloden Crescent.

There they can be picked up by local children out on their daily walk.

Nicky said: “It’s been really good. I just want to see kids happy and smiling at this time.

“I can see the drive from my kitchen window so sometimes I’ll just look out and see people picking them up.”

The 34-year-old started producing the toy packs at the start of April with help from his son Kenzy, 11, and his nine-year-old daughter, Skye.

The trio decided to make the goodie bags in order to give back to their community.

Nicky said: “This is me just wanting to do something nice and involve my kids too.

“My daughter is well into her art so she asked me to include some of the colouring-in stuff.

“The kids think it’s great.

“They keep going out and looking at the kids from the window – I actually had to tell them to stop and let people have their privacy.”

The team have also left out a notebook for people to leave them messages and feedback.

The proud dad said: “We have had a decent handful of comments, along with some donations.”