Police officers glassed, assaulted and spat at by family trio in Dundee pub rammy

A wild rammy at a city pub saw police officers glassed, tackled and spat at by three men from the same family.

John McPhee, 53, Darren McPhee, 29, and Jordan McPhee, 25, all admitted being responsible for the brawl at the Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police were called to the pub following reports of a disturbance on October 19 last year.

Darren McPhee, of Cowdenbeath, immediately became abusive towards PC Younis Yaqub before other officers arrived.

However, his tirade continued before he threw a glass which caused a “small but deep” cut to PC Yaqub’s arm.

He was arrested and launched a volley of homophobic abuse while en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

It was revealed that he also called officers “corrupt government b*******”.

In the midst of the rampage, John McPhee, also of Newport-on-Tay, managed to pin down PC Melissa Roncone.

“This officer had been isolated from her colleagues,” Mrs Mannion added.

“John McPhee tackled her by the legs and had taken her to the floor.

“He tried to restrain her using his bodyweight. He was asked to get off her but he refused. She had bruising and scraping to her body.”

Darren McPhee admitted acting aggressively towards officers, shouting and swearing before throwing the glass at PC Yaqub.

Jordan McPhee pleaded guilty to spitting on PC Stirling and acting abusively during the journey to police headquarters.

John McPhee assaulted PC Roncone by seizing her body, forcing her to the ground and using bodily pressure whereby she was injured.

The guilty pleas were tendered on the day the trio were due to stand trial.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on all three men until December for reports to be prepared.