Family tributes to ‘beloved’ Dundee father of eight after tragic death

Tributes have been paid to a 36-year-old man who was found dead in his home in Charleston this week.

Norrie Cuthbert was found in the early hours of Monday morning at his house on South Road.

Police launched an investigation after Mr Cuthbert’s body was found, with floral tributes gathering outside the property since the discovery.

Local have paid their respects to the father of eight while his neighbours expressed their shock following his passing.

His younger sister, Elaine Reid, thanked the members of the public who had passed on messages of condolences both personally and online.

A Go Fund Me page has now been set up to help give Mr Cuthbert a fitting send off and also to support his children and fiancee Nikki Soutar.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In a post on the page, the family said his sudden death had been a devastating shock.

The post said: “On December 16 our beloved Norrie grew his wings in the early hours which was a shock to us all and unexpected. He will be truly missed by family and friends.

“We would like to ask for a small donation towards Norrie’s funeral as it was so sudden.

“Unfortunately we do not have the funds at this time of year and are trying to help Nikki and family as much as possible as they have five kids each, so a small donation would help a lot.”

Norrie was described as a keen gardener that had a smile that would “cheer anyone up”.

A number of Tele readers took to social media to pass on well wishes to the family.

One woman wrote: “RIP Norrie, my thoughts are with Nikki and the kids at this sad time.”

While another man said he would “really be missed”.

The Go Fund Me page as so far raised over a hundred in a short space of time. Those looking to donate should can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/norrie-funeral