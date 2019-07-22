Family to join mum on Dundee Kiltwalk to raise cash for baby son with rare health conditions

Douglas mum Steph Hogg is raising money by taking part in this year’s Kiltwalk – and is making it a family affair.

She wants to raise cash for Glasgow’s Ronald McDonald House after staying there when her baby son Paul suffered a series of illnesses.

Steph, 26, is being joined by her partner, mum and children in the event’s six-mile Wee Wander.

She explained that little Paul, now nine months old, was diagnosed during her pregnancy with absent ductus venosus, a rare vascular anomaly.

That resulted in him having an enlarged heart, taking up 50% of his chest, while fluid started to build up around his body. He was also born seven weeks premature.

Steph, an IT technician with the NHS, said: “Paul was diagnosed after 28 weeks so that’s why we were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

“We all ended up staying at Ronald McDonald House for five months while he was getting treatment in intensive care.

“Paul was then diagnosed with tracheo-oesophageal fistula (TOF) and oesophageal atresia (OA) which are rare congenital conditions of the oesophagus (food pipe) and/or trachea (airway) that affect one in every 3,500 babies.

“He had surgery when he was only one day old and was in hospital for the first five months.

“We stayed as a family at Ronald McDonald House because we live 90 miles away and it meant we could visit Paul all the time, so that’s why we are raising money for them.

“I took part in the 26-mile Kiltwalk a couple of years ago for the Dundee Disabled Children’s Association as a friend of mine used the facility.”

Steph added: “Now we are all taking part in the Wee Wander, including my partner Paul Hessel, my six-year-old daughter Ruadhan Menzies, my mum Dawn Mains and my auntie Lesley Sands.

“I used to go to the gym four days a week so I am still quite fit and after all it is only the Wee Wander.

“Paul said the 26-mile event I took part in before looked easy, so we will see how does in this.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about Steph’s campaign and wants to donate can do so at: dundeekiltwalk2019.everyday hero.com/uk/steph-1.