Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews gadgets for the whole family

If your New Year resolution was to spend more time with the family, here’s a look at some ingenious devices which everyone can enjoy in 2020, whether it’s watching great telly, big movies or listening to quality music

Roku Premiere

£39.99

A brilliant way to get 4K Ultra HD on your tellybox without forking out a fortune.

Setup to your WiFi is simple enough, and within minutes you’ll have access to thousands of channels. Granted, most are a waste of time, but also included are big-hitters such as Netflix, Now TV, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Youtube, and BBC iPlayer. A rival to the Fire Stick.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

£49

We probably can’t tell you much about this smart speaker that you don’t already know, but the important thing to bear in mind is that the second generation model produces bigger and better sound than its predecessor. It will easily fill most rooms with its bassy boom (especially surprising considering its size). The other thing to remember is to shop around. We’ve seen it go for £34, making it an absolute no-brainer.

Benq GV1

£329.99

Treat your family to a big-screen Christmas movie with this user-friendly portable projector. It works well once you get through the fiddly set-up, and allows for the easy streaming of iTunes or Netflix. The built-in speaker is adequate, and the battery (it runs for three hours when fully charged) will allow you to take outside for evening BBQs. The image is surprisingly sharp for such a small beast.