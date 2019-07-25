Family thanks Tayside’s finest firefighters for rescuing dog Alfie from marshland

The family of a young Chihuahua had some of Tayside’s finest firefighters to thank for saving their pet pooch from marshland.

Six-year-old Alfie, from Longforgan, had been out for walkies with a professional dog walker at Ballo Woods, near Coupar Angus, when he made a very bold bid for freedom.

He was last spotted bounding happily off across the fields, but when it was time to head for home Alfie ignored all attempts to heel.

Alfie’s owner Rebecca McCallum had been spending Tuesday in Edinburgh with her six-week-old baby Phillip and friends, while her husband, Phillip sr, was working abroad.

In a bid to help out her young family, Rebecca has been using a dog walker to make sure Alfie gets some much-needed exercise.

She said: “The dog walker took him out to the woods while I was away but during the afternoon I got a frantic phone call to say Alfie had taken off and the walker couldn’t find him.

“The walker put the other dogs in the van while she went looking for Alfie but because of the heat on Tuesday she couldn’t leave them in the van for very long and eventually had to give up the search.”

Rebecca put out a desperate call on social media and within hours dozens of people had responded and went out looking for her pet pooch.

Alfie wasn’t found and the search continued into the evening.

Among those helping out were Rebecca’s mother and father-in-law Phillip, as well as Ann McCallum, from Linlathen.

Phillip, 58, said: “By about 9pm, I was still out looking when I thought I heard a faint barking.

“I sat and listened and was pretty convinced it was Alfie.

“I set off in the direction of the barking and sure enough I spotted him. However, it was in the area of the marshes, which is pretty boggy and wet.

“It was obvious he was stuck and it was also obvious I wasn’t going to be able to get to him.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called and came to the rescue, sending two fire engines along with two water rescue boats.

Between them they managed to pull Alfie to safety and return him to the arms of his anxious family.

Rebecca sad: “It was awful, I was in a total panic.

“I really thought Alfie would never come home again. I am so very grateful to everyone who turned up to help look for him and also to the fire brigade.”