Drunk and violent teenagers are forcing a family to leave their home after turning a Kirkcaldy neighbourhood into a “war zone”.

Roddy Grant, 58, claims that groups of up to 40 youths are congregating on a nightly basis and terrorising residents of Wilson Avenue in the town’s Valley area.

He was one of several residents who spoke of parents dropping off their children with alcohol in hand, with the teenagers then committing acts of drunken vandalism, swearing at householders and throwing items at passing traffic.

“It’s mostly girls,” said Mr Grant.

“They tried kicking down the door when we had our three-year-old granddaughter staying with us. This has been going on for weeks now and we’ve had enough, so we’re moving out.”

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described the area as a “war zone”, saying that youngsters were tormenting local shop workers and jumping out in front of buses. Another said that she was now frightened to leave her home in the evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in Wilson Avenue and are targeting individuals and utilising plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols in the area to tackle the issue.”