The family of a former ice hockey and football star who once had a trial for an English football club have spoken of their shock at his sudden death.

Former Kirkton High pupil Darren McDonald, 41, died in the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital earlier this week, having battled with mental health issues for the last 15 years.

Speaking today, his wife Andrina, 38, who had been his primary carer for the last 12 years, said the family are “stunned” that he has gone.

Darren suffered severe depression and social anxiety but had been able to battle his demons privately and remained the life and soul of the party among his friends.

Andrina, with whom Darren would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary tomorrow, said: “Darren was such a massive character — he wasn’t even aware how funny he was.

“Anyone who had spent time with him always had a story to tell. We still can’t believe he has gone.

“We have been inundated with so many wonderful wishes from friends and family, and hearing such wonderful stories about Darren wasn’t surprising.”

Darren had played for a number of football clubs in the city, including Riverside Athletic, and in his youth had a trial with Luton Town FC.

He also played for Dundee Tigers ice hockey team.

Andrina said: “One of his biggest regrets was that he went down for the trial at Luton when he was younger but he got homesick and came up the road.

“Although his friends would never know it, he was a tortured soul and had been battling with his mental health.”

Darren, who most recently lived in the St Mary’s area, is survived by his daughter Danielle, 21, and son Reece 16.

Andrina said he will leave the family with so many “happy memories”. She said: “Just recently he had got into flying drones.

“The drone landed on top of the roof of where the ambulances are parked in West School Road — he climbed up to get it, fell off and landed on a rocking horse.

“The paramedics said he better get up to hospital as he actually had an imprint of the horse on his back.

“He was our own hilarious walking disaster.”