Family speak of relief after finally returning to their Dundee home from Pakistan

A family who were trapped in Lahore for 10 weeks during the coronavirus lockdown have thanked the local community for their support after returning to their home in Stobswell.

Taxi driver Aftab Alam Qureshi revealed last week his family had faced an anxious wait after several flights by Qatar Airways had been cancelled.

The visit to Lahore had been extended by over a month during the lockdown and the family were forced to pawn jewellery to pay for food and essentials.

As they scrambled to be put on either an alternative flight with Qatar Airways or a Government chartered flight, Aftab feared there was no resolution in sight.

He said: “It had been a real nightmare trying to get the situation resolved. Flights were cancelled, in some cases people were paying a lot of additional money just to get home.

“We got confirmation of a flight during the day on Friday. Given I had a young family we were being given priority boarding.

“This was confirmed by a call handler who usually works in the Qatar office in Lahore but had been working from home and I can’t thank her enough.”

The family arrived at Lahore Airport ahead of a gruelling 30-hour trip before returning to the City of Discovery.

Aftab added: “Lahore Airport was crazy, it was really busy and there was no social distancing in place.

“There were two other families on the flight basically had similar stories to us – they were just relived to be going home.

“We stopped off in Doha and another family from Dundee came on who had originally travelled from Sydney, they had been through a similar nightmare to us.”

The families ordeal was only extended when they landed in Manchester to find the pram for their 16-month old daughter hadn’t arrived.

But Aftab admitted he was just happy to be home – even if it means having to buy a new pram.

He added: “There was a lot more stringent measures in place in Manchester Airport with regards to social distancing.

“Some of our items didn’t arrive with us unfortunately including the pram. We had to take a taxi back to Dundee which was also an additional cost.

“At this stage we are just relieved to be home. I would just like to thank the local community for all their support and also the paper for highlighting our story.”