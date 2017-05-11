A Dundee toddler battling a life-threatening condition is to go on a dream trip to Disney World after a stranger donated his £1,800 work bonus.

As reported in last week’s Tele, Zoe Doogan, two, suffers from Cystic Fibrosis.

The life-shortening condition leads sufferers to experience a build-up of thick, sticky mucus in their lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of physical challenges.

Zoe’s family, including mum Elaine and dad Daniel, has been fundraising to send Zoe on the “trip of a lifetime” to Orlando, and family friend John Brown, 35, a mental health nurse from Broughty Ferry, is set to take part in a 10k run in Edinburgh on May 27.

John, who lost a kidney after a battle with cancer, set up a JustGiving page with his partner Michael Johnston, targeted with raising £4,000.

On Friday, a donation of £1,809 was made to the page, pushing the fundraising total to £4,000.

Andrew Gibb, who is also going to be “flying the flag” for both Zoe and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on his next fundraising endeavour — the Three Peaks Challenge — made the donation out of his own pocket.

Andrew, 38, from Broughty Ferry, had already planned to take part in the challenge between July 28 and 30 — climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in three days, for the physiotherapy and burns unit at Ninewells Hospital, who looked after him after a horror leg break in 2000.

Andrew has now decided to champion Zoe’s cause on the walk as well, with T-shirts and flags being made up to raise awareness of her condition.

He said: “I saw the story in the Tele about little Zoe while setting up our funding page — I was in touch with her parents and we’re planning to wear T-shirts and flags for her on our Three Peaks to raise awareness for her.”

Regarding his donation, he added: “I got my yearly performance bonus at work and couldn’t think of a more worthwhile place for it to go. She’s such an amazing little girl.”

Elaine, 33, said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“Michael and John messaged me to say there had been an anonymous donation to the page to get us up to the £4,000 target.

“Then Andrew messaged me to say it was him who donated, he wanted to help, and would be taking flags and wearing t-shirts to raise awareness of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“I burst into tears, I was just so shocked — for someone offering to do all that for us, when they don’t even know us, it’s just incredible. All our family and friends were gobsmacked.

“I’ve chatted to him a lot since — he has a real passion for fundraising.

“He said Zoe’s story hit home because he has a little boy himself.

“We can’t thank him enough.”