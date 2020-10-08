Family rally round granny as she shaves head following second cancer diagnosis

A Tayside granny has braved the shave with the help of her grandkids after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Sheonagh Tait, 52, received her diagnosis earlier this year and has just started a course of chemotherapy treatment.

However last week her hair started to fall out and to make sure her 10 grandchildren were not scared, she got them to shave the rest of her hair off themselves.

Sheonagh, who runs Ladeside Barbers in Perth, said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and I had surgery at the end of June, and started chemotherapy three weeks ago.

“I had breast cancer 23 years ago but I didn’t lose my hair because the chemotherapy then wasn’t quite so severe – I had radiotherapy and chemotherapy last time.

“But I was told my hair would definitely fall out this time and on Friday I couldn’t even touch my hair without it falling out, so on Monday I called my three children to get all the grandkids together.

“Rather than having the grandkids scared, they all got a wee shot of shaving it off.”

Sheonagh’s three children Michael, Siobhan and Shannon brought Sheonagh’s grandchildren round to the barber shop so they could all play a part in her transformation.

“They were all a bit worried to begin with but it was definitely beneficial to do it because they were all quite happy,” she said.

“I didn’t want them seeing me with it all sparse and looking ill and now none of them are bothered because they know what I look like, they are not scared about granny having no hair.”

Sheonagh said they will all get together again after her last course of chemotherapy to help her shave it again.

“I have chemotherapy again on Thursday and then another four after that so I will have no hair until next year,” she added.

“It will grow back in all fuzzy and horrible so the hospital recommended I shave it off again three weeks after the last chemotherapy so we will do it again to let the better hair come through.

“But I have had lots of people telling me to embrace it and I have even gone to the supermarket without a hat on, I am really glad I was able to do that.

“Everyone has been really supportive.”