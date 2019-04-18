Family raises £22k for Ninewells cancer ward in memory of late mum

THE family of a mum who died of cancer last year at the age of 50 have raised £22,000 for ward 32 at Ninewells Hospital.

Carnoustie woman Marie Fenton started fundraising for a cool cap machine, which can help to reduce hair loss in patients undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy.

When she died her family continued her fundraising efforts, collecting at her funeral, holding fundraisers in schools across Dundee and Angus and organising a sponsored walk.

Marie’s daughter Suszi said: “Lots of people wanted to help and we are very grateful to everyone. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared our social media posts and to everyone across Tayside and Fife who donated.”

Marie’s son Mickey said: “Our mum was full of life. She didn’t let the cancer control her, she controlled the cancer. She was not a cancer sufferer – she was a fighter. If she was ever upset or in pain, she didn’t show it. She is an inspiration.”

Ward 32 senior charge nurse Alison Inglis said: “Thank you for this very generous donation.”