Family praise pet pooch after man enters their garden and threatens to ‘kill’ them

An intruder threatened to kill a couple’s dog after it alerted them that he was hiding in a bush in their garden.

Rocky, a Lhasa apso, raised the alarm after the home owners had originally believed a courier service had delivered a package to their Albany Terrace address.

The pair had gone to the bottom of their footpath last Thursday evening when Rocky began barking in the direction of a bush in the garden.

Alarmed by the dog’s reaction during the incident his owners heard a man muttering incoherently.

The man, who they believed estimated to be in his late 40s, then launched a tirade of threats towards the residents.

Despite the threats towards the family their five-year-old pooch stood his ground during the “terrifying” incident.

The dog’s owner said: “We initially thought it was parcel service dropping something off.

“When I went out Rocky was barking as he always would but usually he would lick the person to death.

“This time his tail wasn’t wagging and it was persistent. I walked further down and found this guy in the bush. He was clearly under the influence of something and I shouted on my partner.

“He threatened to kill the dog and my partner, who told him to get out of the garden.

The couple contacted the police and were then told that he had also tried to open a car door by another neighbour.

She added: “The police were here really quickly and searched the wider area and he couldn’t be found.

“It was fairly terrifying given some of the things the guy was saying. He actually fell out of the bush back onto the public footpath and continued to shout abuse.”

And she believes had the dog not been as persistent, she may have come to harm.

She said: “We usually take him out for an evening walk around the time it happened, had we gone back inside and went out later and found that man there anything could have happened.

“The police were brilliant and checked the area for needles where the guy had been at.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended and no criminality was established.”