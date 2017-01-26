A “one-in-a-million” 37-year-old Dundee man has died following a battle with skin cancer.

Wayne Mitchell, of the Dens Road area, was told his condition was terminal late last year and died on Saturday morning after a brave fight against the aggressive cancer.

The huge Dundee United fan (pictured) had a cancerous mole removed in the summer of 2015, but it was soon discovered that the disease had spread and despite several radiotherapy and chemotherapy attempts, nothing could be done to save him.

After being told he’d be unable to recover, his colleagues at B&Q on King’s Cross Road rallied together to raise more than £2,000 to try to tick items off Wayne’s bucket list.

He was able to travel to the Perth and Ayr Races, a Manchester United game as well as a trip to Blackpool with his family, due to their generosity and fundraising.

Wayne’s family have now told of their heartbreak at his passing and thanked those who had rallied round him in his final months.

His mum, Valerie, 57, said: “He didn’t realise it would be as serious as it was when he was first told he had cancer. Unfortunately the chemotherapy didn’t work.

“In November they told him he was terminal and there was nothing they could do for him. When he found out, he said he didn’t want to know how much time he had left.”

Wayne’s brother, Tony, 28, said: “He never complained though. I remember him talking about how he had seen a baby with leukaemia in hospital and he said ‘how can I complain when there’s someone suffering like that?’ ”

Wayne worked at B&Q for about 20 years and his family said their support was unbelievable.

Wayne’s sister, Wendy, 32, said: “It was heartbreaking watching him getting worse. But staff at B&Q were there for him the whole way. Working was Wayne’s life. He worked hard and played hard.

“His work asked him about his bucket list when he was told it was terminal and Wayne said he would really like to have a holiday with his family. They organised a fundraising night and we went to Blackpool for the weekend — it was incredible.”

The family don’t know how Wayne got skin cancer but they wanted to stress to others that sun cream was so important to preventing it. Valerie said: “It’s such a deadly disease and a lot of people don’t realise the importance of sun cream. Wayne never sunbathed or went on holidays but being a red head, he was fair skinned. So we’d say to others, if you’re wearing a t-shirt in summer, put on sun cream.”

Wayne leaves behind his partner of three years, Nicki Brownlee, 46.

His funeral will take place on January 31. A horse and cart will take him past Tannadice and will briefly pause at B&Q, before making its way to Dundee Crematorium for 10.15am.

Wendy said: “The place will be packed out. You couldn’t find anyone to say a bad word about Wayne — he was a one-in-a-million man .

“Wayne even said to us ‘don’t bother buying me any Christmas presents, just get me flowers for my funeral’. He was just an amazing man and he’ll be sorely missed.”