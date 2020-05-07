Family pay tribute to woman who found the ‘flour of love’ in Second World War

It seems extraordinary that a humble bag of flour should result in a Second World War romance between a London girl and a lad from Dundee that lasted a lifetime.

But for Pat Mitchell, who has died aged 99, a morale-boosting message hidden in a bag of powdered grain changed the course of her remarkable life.

Pat was born in London in 1921, the youngest of three sisters, and spent the first four years of her life living with her mother and father, who was a seaman in the Merchant Navy.

But when her mother died, the family were forced to split up.

All of the sisters were sent to separate care homes, with Pat being sent to a nunnery.

However, she was later reunited with her family after her father remarried.

The marriage enabled the three girls to move in with their new stepmother and stepbrother, bringing them together once again.

Pat started working at a flour mill in her teens, and in 1939 she was asked to be part of a campaign to boost the spirits of British soldiers recently arrived in France following the declaration of war.

Many of the troops on the continent found themselves suffering from low morale and anxiety and in response to this, the Ministry of Defence struck up a partnership with the owners of the flour mill and asked that the women enclose a letter to the soldiers in the bags of flour they were producing, along with a photograph.

Pat’s letter was delivered to James MacWilliam Mitchell, a soldier from Dundee, and the pair started writing to each other and quickly fell in love.

James was on the beaches during the Miracle of Dunkirk in May and June 1940, when thousands of British soldiers were evacuated back to the UK from mainland France while under heavy fire from the German Luftwaffe. He was injured in the operation, forcing him home to Dundee.

A few months later, Hitler began the Blitz. London was bombed 56 times in 57 days from September 7 1940.

Pat, who was still living in London, regularly had to evacuate to air raid shelters. Eventually, she decided to flee and meet the man who first picked up her message in that bag of flour.

After a night-long train ride from London to Dundee, Pat met James at his home on Pitkerro Road which he shared with his mother. She did not make a return journey to the capital.

Instead they got married before the year was out, on Boxing Day 1940, both at the age of 19.

They eventually got their own home on Drumlanrig Drive and had six children. Pat’s sisters also moved north and lived with the family, helping to cook and care for the kids.

After James died in 1997, Pat’s large family continued to keep her company.

By the end of her life, Pat had six children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, spread across three continents.

Pat’s son Stuart said: “She was a very caring person and she looked after everyone.

“Life was poor in those times when we were growing up but she made sure we always had something to eat.

“Some of my family moved to the US and New Zealand, so she really had family all over the world.”