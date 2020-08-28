Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ Arbroath man following his death

The family of a man who died following an incident in Arbroath on Wednesday have paid tribute to their loved one.

Police launched an “extensive investigation” after the body of Frankie Melvin was found on Spitalfield Place at about 6pm on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland on Friday.

It read: “Frankie was a much loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle. His loss will be sorely felt by many.

“We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with his loss at this time.”

Detective Inspector Allan Thomson said a police presence is being maintained in Arbroath following Mr Melvin’s death.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Melvin at this difficult time.

“There will continue to be a visible Police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries and I would like to thank the community in Arbroath for their patience and support.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland through 101.”

It comes after a 41-year-old man appeared in court on Friday afternoon accused of murdering Mr Melvin.