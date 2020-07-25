Family pay tribute to ‘happy’ Irn-Bru fan Elsie after her death aged 106 in Dundee

The family of a Dundee pensioner, who once said that the secret to growing old could be two cans of Irn-Bru a day, have paid tribute to the “happy” 106-year-old after her death last week.

Elsie McAllister died on July 16, just over a month after she celebrated her birthday.

Brought up in the Hilltown as one of seven children, Elsie briefly moved to Wisbech in England before returning to Dundee to take care of her mum and dad.

For the past few years she had been living at Turriff House Residential Home in Downfield.

Great-niece Deborah Anderson and her mum, June, paid tribute to Elsie saying that she was someone who enjoyed life and “never regretted anything”.

They said: “She was very family-orientated. She looked after her mum, Annie, for years.

“In her older years she would give you a wee wink or a smile, she had a good memory. She used to love her dancing.”

Elsie used to enjoy dancing at the Palais when she was younger and previously called it “a good night out”.

Elsie never married or had children, although she did have a boyfriend in her younger years, and she lived on her own until she was 98.

Despite not being the biggest fan of travel, she loved visiting family and had been to America to look after her sister and Italy, to see Deborah and her family.

“Elsie and her mum also brought up her niece, Linda,” Deborah continued.

“Elsie was always on hand if any of her family were unwell. She went to America to look after her sister a couple of times when she was unwell.”

Speaking about Elsie celebrating her birthday last month Deborah said: “She did well. In the last few weeks, she did a lot more in the home.”

When the residential home put on mini events for the residents during lockdown Deborah said that Elsie would go through “and enjoy herself”.

Deborah added: “She used to like going on picnics with her family.

“She enjoyed her life and never regretted anything, she was just happy.”

Elsie celebrated her 106th birthday with a party at the care home and a specially made Irn-Bru cake.

Deborah added: “I would just like to say thank you to all the care home staff that looked after her. They gave her a good party this year.”

Angela Kerr, senior carer at Turriff House, said: “She was a true lady and her presence is deeply missed, it has been a privilege to have met her and care for her over the past three years.”