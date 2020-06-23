Family pay tribute to ‘feisty’ Dundee FC fan Chic Kennedy

Tributes have been paid to one of Dundee’s oldest residents, who passed away last week at the age of 106.

Lifelong Dundee fan Chic Kennedy died in the early hours of Friday morning, and his funeral will be held in private later this week.

His son, Tom Kennedy said relatives would remember Chic best as a well-loved “family man”.

He was born in the Greenmarket, right in the heart of the city, on July 7, 1914, a first-born son for Dundee scrap dealer Thomas Marshall Kennedy.

Tom said: “My gran and grandad were very proud of him being born there.

“He was the first of eight siblings and he was he last one still alive, he got a good run for his money.”

© Supplied

The family home was demolished a few years after his birth for the construction of the Caird Hall, which saw Chic to move to the Nethergate and then Sea Wynd, before going to the new housing in Linlathen.

Tom added: “Back in the day he went to Tay Street School – the school is not there anymore, but he had a bright future there.

“He was a great swimmer and became Dundee champion at a young age.

“His favourite things were swimming and football, his father used to take him to Dens Park when he was younger.”

© DC Thomson

Chic also used to sneak in to Dens Park with friends – hiding under men’s coats as they went through the turnstiles.

Tom said: “He was asked to play a trial for Dundee school boys when he was 13, but his mother put her foot down and said no, so he lost out on that.

“Dad always loved telling that story about what could have been.

“But he finished school at 14 and went on to be an apprentice.”

When Chic left school, he went on to become a baker, and worked during the Second World War in the Home Guard.

Tom continued: “He often talked about his time in the Home Guard.

“He would do a 12-hour stint in the bakery, and then went out on duty as a warden at night.

“He was not on the front line getting killed, but he played an important part in the war.”

However, Tom says he will be remembered by his closest relatives for being first and foremost a family man, even spending a number of years living in Canada to help look after his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom said: “He was a feisty character.

“After he retired he went out to Toronto, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren out there still talk about him with a lot of love and affection.

“They were little kids going to school and he would pick them up.

“He had an important job to do out there.”

© DC Thomson

Tom added: “He was a family man – we loved going on holidays when we were younger in the caravan to Arbroath, Aberdeen and Glenshee.

“We have a lot of fond memories of our holidays and we would often reminisce with dad about the good old days.”

Chic moved back to his hometown of Dundee about 10 years ago, and spent the last few years of his life in Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, where he was well liked by staff.

His funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon in Dundee Crematorium, but it will be restricted to just 20 of his closest friends and family because of the coronavirus outbreak.

His nephew Ryan Kennedy will play the bagpipes at the funeral, as Chic was a keen bagpipe fan.

Tom said it will be a “nice, Scottish way to end his life”.