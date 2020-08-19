Family pay tribute to Dundee youngster Cillian, 8, with plans to hold a celebration of his life

Cillian Thomas Anderson was like many children his age – he loved football, video games and playing with his friends.

But on May 6 this year, his family’s world was rocked when the eight-year-old died suddenly at home.

His mother, Clare Walker, and the rest of the family are still coming to terms with the loss of the young Clepington Primary pupil, who died as a result of his acute asthma.

Cillian was described by his mum as a child who “always saw the best in everyone” and the family is planning to celebrate Cillian’s life next month, on what would have been his ninth birthday.

The event will be used as an opportunity for loved ones to say a proper goodbye to Cillian, after Covid-19 meant limited numbers were allowed at his funeral.

Clare said: “He got a great send off, it was a little difficult with the funeral taking place during lockdown but I can’t thank those who helped me and my family during this time enough.

“The Dundee Superheroes joined the procession and fire crews from Macalpine Fire Station came out, as Cillian loved fire trucks.

“There were friends and family outside with Dundee United balloons and Cillian was laid to rest in the club kit which they had helped us to get.

“There has been so many bad things happening in the world but seeing the help and support from the local community has been tremendous.”

The support has stretched to local graffiti artist Sykes, real name Symon Mathieson, who painted a mural in the family’s garden.

Clare added: “We are just trying to get through this day by day, we are keeping ourselves busy. The mural has been a massive comfort, seeing Cillian’s face in the garden.”

The death of Cillian’s classmate, Freya Skene, who passed away in July after getting into difficulty in the water at Dunkeld, was further “heartbreak” for their schoolfriends, Clare said.

She added: “Freya and Cillian were good pals at school, so for two kids from the same group of friends to pass away is horrendous.

“The way the kids obviously left the school before lockdown no one would have envisaged two of their class mates not coming back

“I have to thank Clepington Primary for the support they have given us. It must have been so difficult for the teacher starting the new semester in the current circumstances.

“It was hard for myself getting my daughter ready for school, I was automatically going to the boys section to buy school clothes as well, it was on my mind as he would have been starting primary four.

“He loved all the staff, teachers right through to the dinner ladies, he always saw the best in everyone, he was gutted when the school had to close because of Covid-19.

“Part of the reason we are wanting to have this celebration for his birthday next month is to give Cillian’s classmates a chance to remember him and Freya.

“Hopefully the restrictions will have been eased further by that point.

“Cillian loved castles as he’d had birthday parties at Mains Castle before, so we are trying to secure a venue of that nature.”

Cillian is survived by his sister Crystal, his father Alex and Clare.

The family have set up a GoFundMe page in the hope to raise £500 on for Cillian’s birthday celebrations on September 21.

To donate, click here.