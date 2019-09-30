Family pay tribute to Dundee-born man who went on to play Major League Baseball

He made his name pitching baseballs in front of thousands of adoring fans in America.

But Dundee’s Mr Baseball, Tom Waddell, never forgot his roots in the city, which he left when he was a very young child as his family emigrated.

The Cleveland Indians star died from a heart attack earlier this month aged 61.

And his family has now paid tribute to the “gentle giant” who was a relief pitcher for the Major League Baseball (MLB) side during the 1980s.

Tom Waddell was born in Broughty Ferry before moving with his family to Closter, New Jersey, where he would fall in love with “America’s Pastime”.

He would go on to play in front of 50,000 plus crowds during his career, before turning to coaching.

His father, Tom Snr, 85, and sister Marilyn, 56, said his heart always pulled him back to the City of Discovery, where he had planned to retire.

His dad said: “Tom was the most quiet, most unassuming person you’d ever have met.

“From a young age he always loved baseball. He played Little League for the Giants in Closter, New Jersey.

“He had a talent for many sports but baseball was his passion. I’m from Lochee myself so as a family it was so surreal for us to see Tom reaching the levels he did.

“There he was pitching in one of the biggest sports in America. He was a relief pitcher and there is a lot of pressure within that role in baseball.”

Tom is one of only 49 men ever to play professional baseball who were born in the UK.

He is among a group of only seven British men who have played in the majors since the 1980s, and is the only Dundonian to have starred on the MLB diamond.

Marilyn said: “It is one of the greatest sports stories for Dundee.

“Tom would drink in the Boars Rock when he came back and nobody had a clue. He never let on about what he’d achieved. He loved coming back to the city.”

Tom’s family revealed he was “delighted” to feature within the Tele’s Inspiring Dundonians series in 2016.

Marilyn said a copy of the story took pride of place in his home in Arizona.

Speaking then, Tom spoke about his heady days during his time with the Indians and his memories of Dundee.

He said: “I remember taking the bus to the city centre, passing through the underground markets, barrels of whelks and slot machines.

“The smell of fish and chips, sausage rolls and scotch pies. It feels like home when I’m back.”

Tom had suffered injuries during his time in the MLB which hampered his career.

He started with the Atlanta Braves before moving to Cleveland where he played for the Indians in 1984/85 and again in 1987. During his three seasons he featured in 113 games and struck out 118 batters.

He dropped down to the minor leagues in 1989. He would go on to co-own an indoor baseball training facility where he would coach hundreds of youngsters.

Marilyn added: “There have been some incredible messages from former pros and also those he’s coached.

“They’ve been a massive comfort for the family – it’s been great to hear the stories. It’s still such a shock for the family.

“When he was asked ‘what is it like playing baseball?’ he would tell folk ‘it beats working for a living’.

“He always stopped for fans – he was a gentle giant.”