Family pay tribute to beloved Dundee pub owner Willie Frew

The family of beloved pub owner Willie Frew have paid tribute following his death at the age of 92.

The Coldside pub owner died on Thursday following a battle with heart disease.

During his lifetime, Willie became a familiar face to many of Dundee’s football fans.

Despite being a Dundee United fanatic, he served both Dundee and Dundee United fans at Frews Bar, and welcomed in supporters from teams across Scotland.

Willie also served in the Navy, and once was aboard a ship which carried King George to South Africa.

The pub owner started opened his first bar in Hawkhill, before moving to Strathmartine Road in 1982.

He married his wife, Marion, in 1950 and had three daughters, seven grandchildren and another seven great-grandchildren.

His daughter, Jannette, who now owns the pub, said: “He was well known amongst the customers.

“He was so approachable and he had lots of stories.

“He was an old fashioned publican, strict but kind. He was just loved by everybody, family, friends, customers.

“The Hawkhill pub became a kind of student pub, and he became like a dad to a lot of the students who went there.”

The pub will remain open, and will be in the hands of Willie’s daughter and her husband.

She added: “This is a family run pub, so we’re going to keep running it.”

Willie’s son-in-law, Jim, worked alongside him at the bar.

He said: “He called me his adopted son.

“Everybody who’s been in today has said how sorry they are to hear that he’s gone.

“He really made this pub the success that it is.

“When he moved from Hawkhill down to here lots of people followed him down here.”

The cheery pub owner “retired” from the pub three times, however he would still cover holidays to give Jim and Jannette a break.

Willie’s granddaughter, Amanda, said: “We’re heartbroken, we miss him already and it’s only been 24 hours.”