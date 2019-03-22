Family pay tribute to Angus woman Erin who was killed in car accident

The family of a Montrose woman who was killed in a car accident have released a statement.

Erin Dewar died following a collision in the Cambusbarron area of Stirling on March 13.

Erin’s silver Ford Fiesta was found to have left the M9 road and collided with a tree.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she sadly passed away in the early hours of Thursday March 14.

The northbound carriageway was closed for around seven and a half hours while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Erin’s family have today released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Erin, a mummy, daughter, sister and friend.

“Her death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her dearly.

“We would like to thank all emergency services involved and, of course, the driver of the lorry that stayed with her whilst they tried to save her life.

“The family would also like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and kind messages.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision continue.

Anyone who may have relevant information and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4428 of March 13 2019.