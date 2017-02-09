The family of a Dundee man killed in a crash on the A90 have spoken of the loss of the “larger than life” lad.

Chris Gallacher died when his car collided with a parked lorry on the A90 at around 6am on February 1.

His fiancee Nikki McLean and the Gallacher family — dad Bob, mum Christine and sister Nicola — spoke to the Tele about Chris, who was known for his dedication to Nikki and her son, Nathan.

The family are still waiting for answers about what happened.

Chrisy, as he was often known, was travelling to work at Peter Vardy Land Rover in Aberdeen at the time of the accident.

Bob said: “He had so many plans and wanted to look after Nikki and Nathan — that’s what his friends are trying to do now.

“He’d be devastated he can’t do it.”

Nikki, 30, said: “I was so glad I was up that morning. I gave him a kiss and a cuddle and said, ‘Be careful’. I said that to him every time.”

Christine, 54, added: “I’d always say, ‘Watch that road’ — and he would always joke, ‘I’ve got to watch it, I’m driving on it’. I keep expecting him to walk through the door.”

Chris grew up in Lochee, attending St Ninian’s Primary and St John’s RC High School where he gained a reputation as a class clown.

But his family said he grew up when Nikki, a waitress, and her son came into his life.

Bob, 55, said: “Christopher just wanted to be known as the most romantic lad to come out of Lochee.

“He was fearlessly loyal to his pals but when Nikki came into his life he went from being a lad’s lad to a man.”

Nikki added: “He took Nathan under his wing instantly. I hope Nathan can take something from him.

“He was an inspiration and he made us his life. He told me he loved me the first time I met him. It was a fairytale from the beginning. Every girl wants it and I had it.”

The family said Chris was one for schemes. His go-to phrase, “I have a plan”, often had Nikki at the centre.

Last year, he used his own birthday gift of a flying lesson to fly her over Broughty Ferry and reveal she was being whisked to New York — even if the banner he made was too small to read from the air.

He proposed to Nikki in front of the Rockefeller Centre in December.

Bob and Christine were flying to Orlando for a 60th birthday party on the day of the crash. Nicola missed telling them by minutes.

When the couple were met by airport staff and Bob’s niece Laura in Orlando, they knew something was wrong. They were immediately flown home by British Airways, who the family said were “outstanding”.

As the family spoke, flowers and phone calls paying tribute to Chrisy continued to pour in. Bob added: “The support we’ve had is amazing.”