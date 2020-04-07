Family offer four-bed Dundee flat to frontline workers during coronavirus crisis

A family from Dundee is offering up their holiday let to frontline NHS staff for free during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr and Mrs Abby Rashid ordinarily welcome short-term guests to the four-bedroom property on Main Street, Dundee.

However the Rashids have now decided to allow frontline NHS workers to stay rent-free, if they need some respite from gruelling hours working amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fully-furnished house has three double bedrooms and one single, as well as two bathrooms, and comes with free private parking.

Son Zehn Rashid, who is the property manager, said: “It is currently a holiday let and is clean and ready to go. My mum and dad wanted to make it available for frontline staff because they wanted to do their part in helping.

“We want to do our part in helping the community and those in need of accommodation to keep their families safe from the current pandemic.”

Dad Abdul, who owns the property, said he was inspired by a landlord offering their accommodation to people in Glasgow.

He said: “Why not? It is only lying empty. Everything is brand new.”

Abdul said the property might benefit those travelling in from other cities and that those interested should have a reference to show they are frontline staff.

Anyone on the front line interested in the property can get in contact with Zehn Rashid via Facebook.

The move by the Rashid family comes after holiday let owners across Scotland witnessed an abrupt loss of business when Covid-19 travel restrictions shut down trade last month.

It later emerged that standard insurance policies taken out by owners to protect against financial loss excluded Covid-19.

Unlike in England, the Scottish Government initially offered no financial help to self-catering holiday let businesses across the country – a position which later changed to a maximum £10,000 grant, but only for registered owners who could prove the holiday let was a main source of income.

Meanwhile, popular holiday-let platform Airbnb has been urging hosts across the UK to let their properties on a rental basis to essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

