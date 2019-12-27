Family of tragic Tayside woman Hayley Darby raising money for mental health

The family of a Tayside woman who took her own life have raised more than £1,600 to date for mental health charities in her memory.

Hayley Darby, 23, died on December 5 after dealing with mental health issues for more than 15 years following a house fire in which she lost her baby brother and sister.

Brooke, two, and Jack Darby, five months, died in the blaze in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in March 2003.

Hayley’s last post on social media featured a video with the caption: “Sometimes there is no next time.”

Her sister, Jess Darby, 25, said Hayley had never fully recovered following the fire.

The family moved to Dundee in 2005 and to Forfar in 2011, where Hayley had lived up until her death.

Jess, who has since moved back to Wakefield, said: “She was only 23. She had struggled since the fire. She had been through counselling in the past, and grief counselling and things, but everything just seemed to get a bit too much for her.

“There were never any signs that anything was wrong – it might have been that she was speaking to people about how she felt but no-one took any action.

“We want to raise awareness of the signs to spot – because at the time we thought she had come through everything and was doing okay.”

After rushing back to Forfar Jess found out her sister had previously made an attempt on her life some months before – something that the family had never been aware of.

She said: “I think people were used to her saying things and didn’t think she would do anything (to act on them). That means people didn’t understand.

“It’s become quite popular, if that’s the right word, to jump on the bandwagon of talking about it.

“Hayley was still going to work, she wore a smile, we didn’t know she had been struggling.

“You think people just sit at home when they have depression but it’s so unique to each person.

“We just never thought for a second we would be directly affected.”

Hayley’s family set up a fundraiser for Scottish mental health charity Penumbra in the days after her death.

For £20, Penumbra can send a volunteer out to conduct a home visit for someone having a crisis with their mental health – a sum of money Jess says can make all the difference.

“My mum is just trying to throw herself into this fundraising – we want to prevent any other family from going through this.

“It doesn’t feel right to be enjoying this time of year so we are focusing on this – we’ll never know what the outcome would have been if someone had spotted the signs.

“We’re very proud that we’ve done this.”

The fundraiser can be viewed at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hayleydarby.