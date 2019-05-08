Family of tragic Steven Donaldson thank public for support

The mother of Steven Donaldson, the man murdered in a brutal attack in Kirriemuir, has thanked the public for their support.

Pam Donaldson paid tribute to the Angus community for the heartfelt tributes left at the site where Mr Donaldson died.

Letters of condolence, some from strangers, some posted anonymously, have been left in remembrance of the 27-year-old.

Pam shared a post on social media, thanking the wider community for their kind words.

She said: “(I) have been up to Kinnordy and seen all of the lovely, heartfelt tributes that people have been leaving behind.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support from our friends and community, from those who knew Steven and those who didn’t.

“It is amazing to see how much everyone wants to help at such a difficult time.

“Every gesture, big or small, has meant the world to me and my family.

“Thank you all, it is very much appreciated.

“We would appreciate this being shared in the hope that it reaches out to those who we don’t know but have offered their support.”

One of the letters left in tribute reads: “Before last June, I had never seen your face or heard your name, but now both are on my mind on a daily basis.

“What happened to you should not have happened in a civilised society and each day, as more details of the brutality you suffered come to light, I lose a little bit more faith in humanity.”

Steven had been lured to the Peter Pan playpark in Kirriemuir on June 6 last year to meet his former girlfriend Tasmin Glass, but was instead murdered by Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie.

The bravery of Mr Donaldson’s family has already been noted by Angus community leaders and officers who investigated his brutal murder.

Following Steven’s death, Pam and her husband Bill visited the scene where a memorial has been established.

A collection for the RSPB was taken at Steven’s funeral and an oak tree was also planted in his memory.

Tasmin Glass, 20, was found guilty of culpable homicide and Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, guilty of his murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. They will be sentenced on May 30.