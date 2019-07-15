Family of Steven Donaldson: ‘We’re numb, empty – trying to live day by day’

The family of Steven Donaldson have broken their silence to describe the “hell” they have experienced since his horrific murder.

Mr Donaldson, 27, was killed in June last year and his charred body was found at Kinnordy Loch RSPB nature reserve.

In May, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty of Mr Donaldson’s murder, while his ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide.

The harrowing trial shocked the county of Angus as the details of the murder were revealed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Donaldson’s family have now spoken publicly for the first time about the trauma they have suffered – and which remains with them every day.

© Wullie Marr Photography

Speaking to Tay FM, Mr Donaldson’s father Bill said: “It is inescapable.

“You meet people that you haven’t met for a long time and they give their condolences.

“That just brings it all back again. Every day in life there’s something that could trigger it coming back to you.

“We’re just numb, empty – trying to live day by day. It’s probably the worst feeling anyone will ever have in their life. It’s basically hell.”

Mr Donaldson’s mum Pamela said she is unlikely ever to get over the brutal killing of her son as she struggles to comes to terms with the events of last June.

She said: “It’s going to be something that lasts forever.

“There’s always going to be something that makes it worse, not that it can get any worse.

“There’s always going to be something that brings it all back.”

© DC Thomson

Last month, the trio convicted of Mr Donaldson’s killing all signalled their intention to appeal against their convictions.

Davidson and Dickie were sentenced to 24 and 23 years respectively, while Glass was given 10 years for the part she played in Mr Donaldson’s death.

The victim’s sister Lori insisted the appeals showed the complete lack of remorse from all three.

She said: “I think it just prolongs the process and just shows a complete lack of remorse for what’s happened and a lack of respect for Steven and the family.

“The whole experience has been horrendous. It’s been so difficult for everyone.

“There has been one thing after another. We haven’t been able to grieve as a family.”