Family of six stuck in two-bed flat in Dundee for more than a year

A single mum of five says she and her young family has been left “living on top of each other” in temporary accommodation for more than a year.

Alison Williamson and her children moved in to the tiny two-bed flat on Reid Square in Hilltown in August last year.

The 31-year-old had previously been made homeless and said she was told the flat was a temporary measure until a more suitable property was found.

But after 15 months and repeated requests to be relocated, Alison and her kids – Bethany, 12, John James, 9, Courtney-Leigh, 3, Lexi-Ann, 2 and Sophie-Louise, 1 – are facing a second Christmas cramped up together.

Alison said: “We barely have enough space to walk around, and if we do the neighbours complain about noise.

“I have nowhere to put anything. Clothes, toys – everything’s all stacked up in the hall. It’s a hazard, and they think that’s acceptable?

“It’s about to be our second Christmas here if things don’t change.

“I could have lived like this short term, but it’s gone on too long now.”

The single mum says she has been denied a larger house multiple times, with the council and Hillcrest telling her that no larger properties are available.

However Alison claims that her neighbours have had multiple offers while she is repeatedly turned down.

She said: “I’ve had a couple of meetings, but we keep getting turned away.

“Our neighbours have had plenty of offers but we get told there’s no houses available.

“I had a meeting last Thursday and they said that there’s still no places.

“I really don’t know what to do, because we’re living on top of each other here.

“My 12-year-old daughter only has enough space for her bed in her room, and I have three kids sleeping in another bedroom.”

The situation has also had an impact on Alison’s mental health.

She said: “Coping with this whole thing, it’s not good for me.

“I’ve got depression and anxiety and this situation doesn’t help. I’ve been to see my doctor, and they’ve upped my anti-depressants because of all this.

“I really feel like we’re not living in here, just surviving.”

A Hillcrest spokeswoman said: “We currently manage the properties at Reid Square.

“However rehousing of tenants is the responsibility of the local authority.

“We appreciate the property is not ideal for our tenant and would therefore encourage her to work with the appropriate team at Dundee City Council to seek alternative accommodation.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We’d advise the family contact their housing office to discuss their concerns directly.”

A spokesman for homeless charity Shelter Scotland said: “Temporary accommodation is a vital part of our housing safety net and provides an important stepping stone into permanent housing for people who have become homeless.

“However, temporary accommodation should be for the shortest possible time and at least meet the needs of people who are housed there.”