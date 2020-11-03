Family of six living in two-bedroom house despite having two disabled people in the home

A family of six claim they are being denied the chance to move to a bigger home from their two-bedroom house, despite two of them living with disabilities.

David Quinn, a father of two who lives with his partner, Jane, and her two children in Kemnay Gardens, Craigie.

He says the family’s living situation has become a “nightmare”.

He said: “We’re stuck in this two-bedroom house and there’s six of us, it just doesn’t work.

“Our oldest, my son Ian, is 11 and has special needs, so he can’t really share with anyone.

“He has autistic-like tendencies, so he could just kick off at any moment without warning and start throwing things if he’s unhappy or just bored.

“We’ve been told that the kids should share rooms, but we obviously can’t have him sharing a room with his infant brother, or with either of the girls.

“In regards to my partner, she has cerebral palsy and she’s being asked to sleep in our living room right now.

“It’s hard because that’s our living space, and we shouldn’t be having to get an orthopedic bed in there for her to sleep on.

“We’ve had to look at sofa beds and things like that, but they aren’t comfortable to sleep on for a long period of time.

“It also means that if we want to get about we have to move a whole bunch of stuff.”

David says he has raised the issue with the council, but claims he was told the family is adequately housed and the children should share with one another.

The family currently has a five-week-old baby, as well as an 18-month-old and a nine-year-old, in addition to 11-year-old Ian.

The frustrated father claims that the previous lockdown was difficult for the family due to their close-quarters living and now, with the risk of a second looming, he fears they may be put under even more stress.

He added: “It’s this lockdown, it’s so difficult to go that long with six people in our house.

“It’s putting a lot of stress on us all too, I feel like we can’t be as caring and loving when we don’t have space.

“We need somewhere to go where we can be away from each other and get some time alone and that can’t be done where we are now.

“During lockdown it’s a real struggle for us, because the only way we can actually get some space is by leaving the house.

“Like I said, I’ve spoken to the council and explained that we can’t do this but it just feels like we’re not getting anywhere. If anything, it feels like we’re just going up instead of down.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We will contact the tenants directly to discuss the available options.”