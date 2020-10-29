Family of Perthshire man missing for more than three months informed as body recovered from River Tay

The body of a man was recovered from the River Tay at Kinfauns near Perth yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place just after 2pm when the crew of Broughty Ferry RNLI were called to assist Police Scotland in removing the body from the water.

The family of Graham Sturrock, who has been missing from Perth since July, have been informed.

© Police Scotland

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew assisted police in recovering the body of a man from the River Tay at Kinfauns at 2.16pm yesterday.”

It is understood that the body had been washed up close to shore and had been spotted by a member of the public.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “Around 1 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near to Elcho Castle, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man and the family of missing person Graham Sturrock, 54, from Perth has been informed of the discovery.”