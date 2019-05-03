Family of murder victim Steven Donaldson release a statement outside court

Steven Donaldson’s heartbroken family have just given a statement outside the High Court in Edinburgh.

In what was clearly a harrowing and very difficult moment for them, Steven was described as a popular brother, son and uncle with a “good sense of humour – sorely missed by us all”.

His killers were branded “cowards”.

The statement said: “As a family we are extremely pleased with the outcome of today’s verdict, however it doesn’t being Steven back to us. Steven was far too young to die, still having his whole life ahead of him.

“His dreams and aspirations in life have been cut short due to the senseless and unprovoked actions of his killers.

“Steven went to Kirriemuir that night to meet someone who he trusted, unaware that the very person would be the next to cost him his life.

“We believe that there is no place in society for people who are willing to use weapons and commit such acts of violence.

“The length of sentence they recieve will never compare with the sentence we will continue to endure.”

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Co-accused Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

All three accused, from Kirriemuir, denied murdering 27-year-old oil worker Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year after attacking him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark, and then further attacking him with a baseball bat and knife and a heavy bladed instrument at Loch of Kinnordy, near Kirriemuir, and setting fire to him and his car.

The trio will return to the court on May 30 to be sentenced.

Dickie and Davidson face sentences of life imprisonment.