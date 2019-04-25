Family of Montrose woman killed in road crash launch appeal to pay for her funeral

The family of a mum of three killed in a road accident at the weekend have launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for her funeral.

Kelly Mcgettigan, 29, from Montrose, died after her car left the Brechin to Forfar road on Sunday night.

Her mum Diane Fyvie, 49, from Hillside, near Montrose, says the family, including Kelly’s sister Kayla, were hoping to raise £2,500 towards Kelly’s funeral.

Diane said in the first 11 hours of the fundraiser being online, almost £300 had been raised.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated money so far,” she said.

“Kelly had a lot of friends and everyone has been very generous.”

The heartbroken grandmother added: “We obviously never expected to have to pay for a funeral for our daughter.

“We don’t have any insurance and it’s going to be a real struggle to pay for her funeral.

“All the help we can get will be most welcome.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us and having to pay for a funeral is just an added worry.”

Diane said the family were still waiting for Kelly’s body to be released by police before finalising the funeral arrangements.

She added the family were pulling together to support Kelly’s children, Ian, 9, Michael, 6, and Braden, 3.

“We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for the boys and get the back into a routine,” she said.

“The two older boys are going back to school today.

“Hopefully that will help them to begin to adjust to what has happened.”

Kelly’s sister, Kayla, said: “I’m setting up this GoFundMe page to raise money to go toward my sister’s funeral costs as we weren’t expecting this to happen at all and are struggling a bit to find the funds to pay for it.”