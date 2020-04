A body has been found as police search for a missing Dundee man.

Police made the discovery within the grounds of Ballumbie Primary School, on Lothian Crescent, at 11.45pm last night.

The family of local man Allan Smeaton, who has been missing since the end of March, have been made aware of the discovery.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death. The death is not being treated as suspicious.