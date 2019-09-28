Family of Dundee biker killed in crash appeal for footage of funeral cortege

Mourners have been asked to provide phone footage of biker Steve Lewis’s funeral to help compile a video for the family.

The popular 53-year-old biker, from Dundee’s Kirkton Crescent, was killed on August 2 after the smash on the A827 Lix Toll to Ballinluig Road, at Haugh of Ballechin, near Logierait.

Almost 200 bikers paid their own tribute on the day of his funeral with a ride-out as a mark of respect for the trade union organiser, who had also competed as a bodybuilder in the past.

© DC Thomson

His stepdaughter Donna Taylor, 34, has launched the appeal for people who took photos and footage of the funeral cortege on its way to Dundee Crematorium.

She said: “Just before Steve passed away I had seen a tribute to another biker who had died which was a video put together by someone who was a photographer and it was a really nice touch.

“It showed the funeral procession, which was similar to Steve’s, with lots of people and a ride-out set to some music, so I thought if I could get people’s footage and even photos it could be edited into something nice for my mum, Maureen, and my family.

“Also because Steve was very well-known and very well-liked, I thought of arranging for someone to film it with a drone, but it didn’t happen at the last minute.

“So that’s why I am asking people who were filming from the streets and windows to send me footage. Some would not even have known him, but if they have something on their phone that they could send me then I’d be grateful.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“If they can just send it to my email, donna_tella2@hotmail.com that would be great.”

Donna added: “It was such a big funeral and when I was in the car at the front of the cortege I could see people hanging out of windows at the multi-storeys filming.

“There were lots of people lining the streets who were crying so it was a really emotional day.

“I noticed that some of those watching were using their mobile phones to film the cortege and the bikers, so I’d appreciate any footage that they might be able to send me so that we can put this tribute together.”